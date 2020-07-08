You Spin Me Round – Roterra Interview with Suzi Keehn

Jul 8, 2020
Adventure

Learn the page, and tile, turning story behind iTunes’ latest hit game Roterra.

Roterra is the hot new fantasy tile-turning game on iTunes, and we had the pleasure to sit down with project lead Suzi Keehn of Dig-IT! Games to dig into all the wondrous details. We’re also happy to present it as the first of our new video interviews! Just click on the video below, watch some beautiful gameplay of Roterra in motion, and learn the story behind this brilliant puzzler:

Roterra Interview

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

For more on Roterra, be sure to keep an eye out for our upcoming review!

Search for more

Elijah Beahm

Elijah is a man who can't stop talking about games, geeky things, and to the chagrin of his colleagues, horrible puns. He's been working as a game journalist for several years now, and in addition to Appolicious, His other work can be found at GameCritics.com, I Need Diverse Games, and The Unabridged Gamer on YouTube. When not reviewing games, you'll probably find him ranting on Twitter, writing, or replaying Dead Space 2 for the zillionth time.

Adventure , Arcade , Casual , Educational , Other , Puzzle , Strategy
Home Apps Games