4 Web Design Mistakes To Avoid

When you run your own business, one of the most important things you should focus on is creating a quality website. Your website is the closest thing you have to 24-hour customer service, so it’s important that it’s up and running and providing quality information at any given moment.

When a customer visits your website, what they see will be a reflection of your business as a whole. Ideally, your website should be designed by a professional to avoid some of the most common mistakes. Take a look at some of the most important things that you should avoid when designing your web page.

1. No Call-to-Action

If you’ve never heard of the term call-to-action, then it’s time for you to get acquainted. A call-to-action invites your customers to take a next step and gets your customers focused on a certain product or service by inviting them to follow a link or invitation.

You don’t have to stress out over coming up with the most creative call-to-action. A call to action can be anything from signing up for your newsletter to encouraging your customers to add a product to their cart. The idea is to encourage a specific action by keeping things simple and concise.

2. Not Measuring Analytics

When you have a website, it’s important that you keep an eye on your analytics. Failing to measure how your website is performing is like wandering around in the dark. Your website is one of the most important investments that you can make as a business, so you should know what it’s doing for you.

In order to ensure that your investment is giving you a return, it’s critical that you measure analytics. Doing so will ensure that you make any necessary changes to get the best possible results from your site. You can’t expect to make improvements if you aren’t sure where there are improvements to be made.

3. Lack Of Branding

Many companies make the mistake of creating a website that is too generic. It’s important that your customers have a clear vision of who you are and what you stand for as a company.

If your customers aren’t sure whether they’re on your page or another company’s, then you haven’t branded yourself enough. Branding is all about creating a unique look and feel for your business so that it can’t be confused with anything else.

4. Too Much Going On

One of the worst things that you can do on your website is to make it too busy. When there are too many images and things going on, it could confuse your visitors and lead them to click away. Make sure that things are easily laid out with reasonable load times. Too many bells and whistles can cause your website to run slowly. Keep it simple!